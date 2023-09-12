InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 73,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 35,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

InnovAge Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.