Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 0.7%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 43,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 72,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 409.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.