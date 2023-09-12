Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 0.7%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 43,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 72,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 409.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period.
Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile
The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator IBD 50 ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.