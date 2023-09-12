Insider Buying: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CFO Acquires 11,650 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) CFO Sriram Ryali purchased 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,849.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 338,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 553,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 353,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after buying an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

