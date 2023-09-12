Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director Rusty Lewis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

Shares of QTRH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.51. 77,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,574. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Several analysts recently commented on QTRH shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

