Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Buys 61,702 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 434,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,364. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

