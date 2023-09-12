Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Buys 61,702 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 434,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,364. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SWX
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Gas
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.