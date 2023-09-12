Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 3,608 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total value of C$279,893.13.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0 %
TSE:CP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$105.27. 612,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,669. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.734767 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.47.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
