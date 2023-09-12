Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 3,608 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total value of C$279,893.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0 %

TSE:CP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$105.27. 612,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,669. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.734767 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

