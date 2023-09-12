Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. 1,060,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

