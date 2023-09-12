Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.99. 2,351,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.