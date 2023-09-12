Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 5,181,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

