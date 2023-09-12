Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

Workday stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.73. 1,240,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of -516.10, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

