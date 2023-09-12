Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,799,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.