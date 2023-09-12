Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE OIA opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 10.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

