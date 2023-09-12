Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

