Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares during the period.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

