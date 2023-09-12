Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCIGet Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.05 and last traded at $100.69. Approximately 1,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

The firm has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 192.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

