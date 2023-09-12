Invitoken (INVI) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $145,746.23 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Invitoken
Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.
Buying and Selling Invitoken
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars.
