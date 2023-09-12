Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Financial Review

Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -37.10% -88.20% -29.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ise Blu Equity and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ise Blu Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

fuboTV has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.35%.

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A fuboTV $1.18 billion 0.63 -$561.48 million ($2.12) -1.20

Ise Blu Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Ise Blu Equity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ise Blu Equity has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ise Blu Equity

Ise Blu Equity Corp. operates in the consumer goods, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company engages in various entertainment, marketing, and new media services, including film production, development of a music label, distribution and marketing of independent music labels, artist management, social networking, acquisition and development of broadcast and broadcast material, and real estate acquisition, as well as sale and licensing of merchandise for apparel manufacturers. It also sells hand tools, hand held power tools, commercial construction equipment, and other consumer items, as well as wholesales gemstones and jewelry. Ise Blu Equity Corp. is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

