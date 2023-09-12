iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.45. Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISHG. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

