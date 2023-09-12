iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.73. Approximately 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.