Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,144,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up 0.7% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,319,000 after buying an additional 525,161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $380,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,783,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013,523. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
