Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $138,780.55 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and $138,780.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,933.87 or 1.00030923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00725935 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $146,596.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

