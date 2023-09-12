John F. Marcolini Sells 171 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $10,875.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 333,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 54.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 104,199 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
