Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.22 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Kava has a market cap of $463.09 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00035559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 762,228,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,218,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

