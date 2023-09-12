KonPay Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.62 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and $68,190.08 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

