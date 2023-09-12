KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Down 0.3%

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 18,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 112,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 607,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 322,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 522,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 174,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 276,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

