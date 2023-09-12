Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.68

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.68 and last traded at $131.41, with a volume of 65065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,105 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

