Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) vs. Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Critical Analysis

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Hiscox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $362.20 million 2.50 -$297.80 million ($4.22) -3.08 Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 19.24

Hiscox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 0 0 1.50 Hiscox 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lemonade and Hiscox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 31.10%. Hiscox has a consensus target price of $834.19, suggesting a potential upside of 6,654.55%. Given Hiscox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Lemonade.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Hiscox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -79.54% -34.23% -17.31% Hiscox N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hiscox beats Lemonade on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

