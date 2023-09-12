LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

LexinFintech stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, CLSA dropped their price objective on LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

