Locus Chain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.91 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and approximately $274,923.40 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.