Luceco plc (LUCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Luceco Trading Down 0.1 %
LUCE opened at GBX 123.30 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,542.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.
About Luceco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Luceco
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.