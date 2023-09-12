Luceco plc (LUCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Luceco Trading Down 0.1 %

LUCE opened at GBX 123.30 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,542.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.

About Luceco

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

