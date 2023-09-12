Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 2.6%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.44). 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.38).

The company has a market cap of £85.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

