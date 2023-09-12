Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Position Lowered by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Masonite International accounts for approximately 6.0% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

