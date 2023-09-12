Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Matrix Service stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 609,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,685. The stock has a market cap of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.53. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 152.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 306,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 185,116 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 74.1% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 84,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,046,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

