Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.75

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 56539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

