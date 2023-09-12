Moonbeam Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $122.88 million and $2.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,084,116,590 coins and its circulating supply is 736,067,943 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.