Moonriver (MOVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and $1.83 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00014719 BTC on major exchanges.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,961,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,809,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

