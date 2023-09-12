Myles Kleeger Sells 50,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 8,357 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $336,536.39.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 47,406 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,135,166.24.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $965,937.44.

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $2,810,678.09.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 998,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,938. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.