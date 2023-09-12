Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.0536

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $63,527.09 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,765,138 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

