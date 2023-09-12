NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) General Counsel James Mahon Sells 20,000 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $131,241.50.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,323. NET Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPWR

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.