NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) General Counsel James Mahon Sells 20,000 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
James Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 11th, James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $131,241.50.
Shares of NPWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,323. NET Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
