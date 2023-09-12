New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGD. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.29.

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 576,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in New Gold by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

