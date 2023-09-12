NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC) Shares Sold by Skaana Management L.P.

Skaana Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $99.45. 429,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,146. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.63 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.9375 dividend. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

