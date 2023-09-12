Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 13.6%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. 280,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 86,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$262.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

