NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 433.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810,000 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for 4.1% of Slate Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $86,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 18.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 669,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after buying an additional 186,978 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after acquiring an additional 653,680 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,881. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

