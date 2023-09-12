Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.63

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 466948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $348,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 396,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $12,917,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.