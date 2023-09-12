Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,849 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 541,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

