Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 2nd

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.