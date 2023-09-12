Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

QQQX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

