Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.8 %

NXN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.