Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

BXMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,398. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $13.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,930,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 20.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

