Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
BXMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,398. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $13.79.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
