Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NPV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,077. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

